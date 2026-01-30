Smith leads Campbell against William & Mary after 20-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-13, 3-6 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (14-7, 5-4 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-13, 3-6 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (14-7, 5-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits William & Mary after DJ Smith scored 20 points in Campbell’s 81-69 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Tribe are 9-0 in home games. William & Mary is eighth in college basketball with 19.0 assists per game. Chase Lowe leads the Tribe averaging 4.2.

The Fighting Camels are 3-6 in CAA play. Campbell is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

William & Mary scores 83.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 79.7 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 79.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 75.8 William & Mary gives up to opponents.

The Tribe and Fighting Camels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilian Brockhoff is scoring 11.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tribe. Kyle Pulliam is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

Smith is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 20.3 points and 1.5 steals. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.