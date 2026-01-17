Skunberg scores 23 in Illinois State’s 88-62 win over Bradley

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 23 points in Illinois State’s 88-62 victory against Bradley on Saturday. Skunberg shot…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 23 points in Illinois State’s 88-62 victory against Bradley on Saturday.

Skunberg shot 9 of 15 (2 of 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (13-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Chase Walker added 20 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line, to go with 11 rebounds and three steals. Landon Moore went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Braves (13-7, 6-3) were led in scoring by Demarion Burch, who finished with 12 points. Bradley also got 11 points from AJ Smith. Jaquan Johnson had 10 points and four assists.

Illinois State took the lead with 14:31 left in the first half and did not trail again. Skunberg led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to go up 44-29 at the break. Illinois State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 24 points. Bradley was outscored by 11 points in the final half, as Walker led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.