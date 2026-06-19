Green Bay’s Doug Gottlieb gets contract extension after improved performance in his second sesaon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb has agreed to a contract extension that takes his deal…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb has agreed to a contract extension that takes his deal through the 2030-31 season.

Athletic director Josh Moon announced the extension Friday. The school did not release financial details of the extension.

Moon, who hired Gottlieb in 2024, received his own contract extension Wednesday and now has a deal that also runs through 2031.

Gottlieb’s hire gained national attention because of his radio broadcasting background and his lack of college coaching experience.

Green Bay went 4-28 under Gottlieb in 2024-25, but improved to 18-15 last season. The Phoenix’s season ended with a loss to Northern Kentucky in the second round of the Horizon League Tournament.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.