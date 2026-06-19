Former Providence basketball player Duncan Powell is acquitted of charges in alleged altercation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Providence basketball player Duncan Powell has been found not guilty of two misdemeanor charges stemming…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Providence basketball player Duncan Powell has been found not guilty of two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged altercation with a woman in March.

Powell had been charged with domestic violence-simple assault and/or battery and domestic violence-disturbing the peace. He was acquitted Wednesday after a three-day bench trial in Providence District Court, according to court records.

A woman had alleged her knee was injured March 28 when Powell threw a water bottle at her during an argument at his apartment in Providence. Hours later, he allegedly tracked the woman to a residence in nearby Cranston. She told police he made multiple calls to her and threatened to use a gun to kill everyone in the house and then himself.

Powell, who is from Dallas and completed his fifth year of eligibility this past season, was arrested early March 29 in Cranston and police found no gun.

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