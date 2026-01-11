Live Radio
Shoats puts up 18, Siena knocks off Mount St. Mary’s 67-50

The Associated Press

January 11, 2026, 7:45 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Justice Shoats had 18 points in Siena’s 67-50 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Shoats had five rebounds for the Saints (11-6, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Francis Folefac scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Gavin Doty finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers (6-12, 2-5) were led by Trey Deveaux, who finished with 12 points. Mount St. Mary’s also got eight points and six rebounds from Luke McEldon. Abdou Khadre Kebe also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

