Shoats puts up 18, Siena knocks off Mount St. Mary’s 67-50

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Justice Shoats had 18 points in Siena’s 67-50 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Shoats had five rebounds for the Saints (11-6, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Francis Folefac scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Gavin Doty finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers (6-12, 2-5) were led by Trey Deveaux, who finished with 12 points. Mount St. Mary’s also got eight points and six rebounds from Luke McEldon. Abdou Khadre Kebe also had eight points.

