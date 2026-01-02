Sabally and the Iona Gaels host conference foe Siena

Siena Saints (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-5, 1-2 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Siena Saints (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-5, 1-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Iona and Siena will play on Friday.

The Gaels have gone 4-1 at home. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Lamin Sabally leads the Gaels with 8.1 boards.

The Saints are 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 4.8.

Iona is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Siena allows to opponents. Siena has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The Gaels and Saints face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Gaels. CJ Anthony is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gavin Doty is averaging 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Saints. Shoats is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

