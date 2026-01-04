Randall’s 25 lead Quinnipiac over Mount St. Mary’s 80-69

Grant Randall scored 25 points as Quinnipiac beat Mount St. Mary's 80-69 on Sunday.

Randall added five rebounds for the Bobcats (11-5, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Asim Jones scored 17 points while going 7 of 13 from the field. Amarri Monroe shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 16 points, while adding 12 rebounds and three steals.

The Mountaineers (5-11, 1-4) were led in scoring by Arlandus Keyes, who finished with 17 points. Mount St. Mary’s also got 14 points from Luke McEldon. Xavier Lipscomb finished with 11 points and five assists.

