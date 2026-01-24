Live Radio
Princeton wins 63-53 against Brown

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 2:55 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dalen Davis had 22 points in Princeton’s 63-53 win against Brown on Saturday.

Davis added five rebounds for the Tigers (7-13, 3-2 Ivy League). Jackson Hicke scored 19 points to go with 13 rebounds and three steals.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (7-11, 1-4) with 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Isaiah Langham added 11 points for Brown. Jeremiah Jenkins had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

