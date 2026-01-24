Princeton wins 63-53 against Brown

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dalen Davis had 22 points in Princeton’s 63-53 win against Brown on Saturday. Davis added five…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dalen Davis had 22 points in Princeton’s 63-53 win against Brown on Saturday.

Davis added five rebounds for the Tigers (7-13, 3-2 Ivy League). Jackson Hicke scored 19 points to go with 13 rebounds and three steals.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (7-11, 1-4) with 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Isaiah Langham added 11 points for Brown. Jeremiah Jenkins had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

