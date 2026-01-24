Oregon visits Steinbach and Washington

Oregon Ducks (8-11, 1-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (8-11, 1-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Oregon after Hannes Steinbach scored 21 points in Washington’s 76-66 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Huskies are 7-3 on their home court. Washington is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Ducks are 1-7 in Big Ten play. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Kwame Evans Jr. averaging 7.3.

Washington is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Oregon allows to opponents. Oregon averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Washington allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoom Diallo is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Steinbach is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.