Old Dominion plays Troy following Battle’s 25-point game

Troy Trojans (13-6, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-14, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Troy after Jordan Battle scored 25 points in Old Dominion’s 75-73 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Monarchs are 4-3 on their home court. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.0 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 86.9 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Old Dominion is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Troy allows to opponents. Troy has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victor Valdes is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

