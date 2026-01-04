Northwestern State visits Malone and Nicholls State

Northwestern State Demons (4-10, 2-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 5-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (4-10, 2-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 5-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Northwestern State after Sincere Malone scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 80-58 victory over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Colonels are 4-0 in home games. Nicholls State ranks ninth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.4 points while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

The Demons have gone 2-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Nicholls State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Searles is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 60.4% over the past 10 games.

Micah Thomas is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 15.9 points. Izzy Miles is shooting 48.6% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

