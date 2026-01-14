Northwestern faces Wisconsin after Harter’s 21-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-10, 1-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-10, 1-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Wisconsin after Casey Harter scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 73-54 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 in home games. Northwestern averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Badgers are 3-3 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Northwestern is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harter is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.2 points. Grace Sullivan is averaging 20 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Destiny Howell is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Badgers. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

