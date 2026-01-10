North Alabama visits Goodin and Bellarmine

North Alabama Lions (5-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-9, 1-2 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (5-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-9, 1-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces North Alabama after Kenyon Goodin scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 84-78 overtime victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Knights are 4-2 in home games. Bellarmine has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions have gone 0-3 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama gives up 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Bellarmine averages 79.0 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 75.8 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 21 points and 5.3 rebounds. Brian Waddell is shooting 64.5% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Donte Bacchus is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Canin Jefferson is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

