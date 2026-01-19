No. 5 Vanderbilt survives late surge in 72-69 win over No. 7 Michigan

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Freshman guard Aubrey Galvan hit a late free throw and finished with 20 points as No.…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Freshman guard Aubrey Galvan hit a late free throw and finished with 20 points as No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 7 Michigan 72-69 on Monday as part of a doubleheader played at the Prudential Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Galvan was 7 of 14 from the field and Mikayla Blakes and Justine Pissott, both New Jersey prep stars, scored 14 points apiece for Vanderbilt (19-0), which ran its season-opening winning steak to 19 games.

Syla Swords and Kendall Dudley each scored 16 points for Michigan (15-3). Olivia Olson added 14 points as the Wolverines had their four-game winning streak halted.

The Wolverines trailed by 17 points in the first half before battling back and closing within two points at 65-63 with two minutes remaining. Vanderbilt got a jumper from Aiyana Mitchell and a 3-pointer from Galvan to increase its lead to 70-63 with 3:03 left.

After two consecutive baskets by Vanderbilt that made the score 71-67, Dudley’s layup with 44 seconds left pulled Michigan within 71-69.

Galvan hit a free throw with three seconds left that gave Vanderbilt a three-point lead, and a 3-point try from the corner by Swords fell short as time expired.

The Wolverines led for just 2:51 in the first quarter. Vanderbilt took its biggest lead of the first half after Sacha Washington sank two free throws for a 17-point lead, 47-30, with 43 seconds left.

Vanderbilt leads the series against Michigan, 4-1. The schools last met in 1999.

NO. 1 UCONN 85, NOTRE DAME 47

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 18 points, including the 1,000th of her career, UConn beat Notre Dame and extended its winning streak to 19 games.

Strong added 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots the Huskies (19-0) snapped a three-game losing streak against Notre Dame.

KK Arnold had 12 points, five assists, two steals and one turnover while drawing the defensive assignment on Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo. Azzi Fudd added 15 points and Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 points and four assists as UConn won its 35th consecutive game and posted its largest margin of victory against the Fighting Irish.

Hidalgo, who averaged 31.5 points in the previous two games against UConn, had 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting for her 85th straight game of scoring in double figures. Cassandra Prosper added 12 points for Notre Dame (12-6).

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 71, NO. 9 TCU 69

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chance Gray scored 22 points, Jaloni Cambridge had 18 and Elsa Lemmila added 17 in Ohio State’s victory over TCU in the Coretta Scott King Classic.

Gray shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range and Cambridge contributed eight assists and six rebounds for Ohio State (17-2), which has won six straight games.

This one was was tied eight times in the fourth quarter before Ohio State took the lead for good at 67-66 on a free throw from Cambridge with 1:10 to play.

A 3-pointer by Gray gave the Buckeyes a 70-66 cushion with 16 seconds left. TCU (18-2) countered with a 3 from Veronica Sheffey with .3 seconds left to make it 70-69 before Cambridge iced it with a free throw.

After a timeout, TCU had a chance to tie it, but Donovyn Hunter turned the ball over as time expired.

NO. 20 PRINCETON 82, HARVARD 79, OT

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Madison St. Rose and Ashley Chea each scored 19 points and Princeton beat Harvard in overtime for its 14th consecutive victory.

Princeton (16-1, 4-0 Ivy League) moved up to No. 20 this week in the AP poll, the team’s best ranking since the Tigers were 13th in the final poll of 2015. The lone defeat on the season came against then-No.9 Maryland on Nov. 16.

Princeton scored eight of the opening 10 points of the fourth quarter, with six points from Toby Nweke, to take a 57-50 lead.

But Harvard made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation, the last with 4.9 seconds left to take a 64-61 lead. Chea answered with a 3-pointer from the corner with 0.4 seconds left to tie it. The Crimson turned it over to send it to overtime.

Princeston scored the first five points of overtime to make it 69-64.

Olivia Hutcherson added 14 points, Skye Belker scored 13 and Fadima Tall had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Princeton.

Karlee White scored 27 points to go with 10 rebounds for Harvard (9-8, 2-2). Saniyah Glenn-Bello added 16 points.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.