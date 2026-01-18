No. 3 UConn survives Georgetown 64-62 for 14th consecutive victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and third-ranked UConn held off Georgetown 64-62 on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and third-ranked UConn held off Georgetown 64-62 on Saturday for its 14th consecutive victory.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 12 points and Braylon Mullins added 11 for the Huskies (18-1, 8-0 Big East), who improved to 11-0 against the Hoyas since rejoining the Big East. The 11 consecutive victories match UConn’s longest winning streak ever against Georgetown.

Vince Iwuchukwu had 12 points and 14 rebounds and KJ Lewis added 12 points for the Hoyas (9-9, 1-6), who have lost five in a row.

Lewis pulled Georgetown within 63-60 with 32.7 seconds left, and the Huskies’ Solo Ball then missed two free throws. But Lewis was short with a 3-pointer on the Hoyas’ next trip, and Mullins made 1 of 2 foul shots to bump UConn’s lead to four.

Iwuchukwu dunked with 1.9 seconds to go, but UConn inbounded the ball to run out the clock.

NO. 1 ARIZONA 84, UCF 77

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Arizona overcame foul trouble to star forward Koa Peat with 23 points from Jaden Bradley and a hounding defensive effort to beat UCF.

Brayden Burries scored 18 points and center Motejus Krivas added 17 and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Krivas’ interior presence helped Arizona (18-0, 4-0 Big 12) overcome early foul trouble that limited Peat to 20 minutes, tying his season-low. Peat scored a season-low four points on 1-for-4 shooting with three rebounds.

But the Wildcats maintained a strong inside, outscoring the Knights (14-3, 3-2) 36-28 in the paint. UCF shot only 40% from the floor and 8 for 26 (30.8%) from 3-point range. The Knights entered the game second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 38.4%.

UCF was still able to keep the game close, trailing by three at the half thanks to senior guard Themus Fulks.

Fulks scored 18 of his career-high 30 points in the first half. He made 11 of his 30 shots and added eight assists and five rebounds.

Jordan Burks scored 16 points for the Knights.

CINCINNATI 79, NO. 2 IOWA ST. 70

CINCINNATI (AP) — Day Day Thomas scored 19 points to lead Cincinnati to a win over Iowa State, which has lost two straight after winning its first 16 games.

Milan Momcilovic scored a career-high 34 points, hitting eight 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) who were looking to rebound after an 84-63 loss to Kansas on Tuesday.

But a desperate Cincinnati team made things difficult, forcing 12 turnovers leading to 20 points. Iowa State trailed by as many as 26 points against Kansas and 17 on Saturday.

Jizzle James scored 15 points and Sencire Harris and Jalen Celestine each scored 12 for Cincinnati (10-8, 2-3) which has won two straight games after starting 0-3 in the league.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 81, OREGON 71

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau scored 17 points and Michigan defeated Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena.

Nimari Burnett scored 15 points and Aday Mara added 12 points as Michigan (16-1, 6-1) won its second straight game following its lone loss of the season. Morez Johnson Jr. scored nine points in 17 minutes despite foul trouble and Yaxel Lendeborg added six and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who shot 49% from the field and outrebounded the Ducks 36-30.

Sean Stewart scored a career-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds for Oregon (8-10, 1-6), which dropped its fourth straight game. Kwame Evans Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds while Takai Simpkins scored 12 for the Ducks.

Oregon played without its two leading scorers as senior center Nate Bittle, who averages 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, is likely out for a month after injuring his foot last week in a loss at Nebraska. Junior point guard Jackson Shelstad, who averages 15.6 points and a team-high 4.9 assists per game, missed his fifth straight game with a hand injury.

Oregon led 41-40 at halftime and opened the second period with a basket from Stewart before Burnett answered with a 3-pointer. Oregon went back up 47-46 on a dunk from Devon Pryor before Michigan went on a 12-2 run to take a 58-49 lead.

NO. 5 PURDUE 69, SOUTHERN CAL 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Braden Smith stole the ball at midcourt and hit a layup with 23 seconds remaining, helping Purdue edge Southern California to pull into a first-place tie with Nebraska in the Big Ten standings with its ninth consecutive victory.

Smith scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half, when Purdue trailed by 14 points in the school’s first visit to Los Angeles to play USC in 53 years.

The Boilermakers (17-1, 7-0) had just two field goals in the game’s final three minutes, but made 8 of 10 free throws to avoid the upset. They were favored by 9 1/2 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Trojans (14-4, 3-4) were just 5 of 14 from the free-throw line in the game. They were led by Chad Baker-Mazara with 15 points. He missed six of seven 3-pointers, including a desperation heave at the end.

Trailing 60-57, the Boilermakers outscored USC 12-4 over the final three minutes of a back-and-forth second half.

Playing with four fouls, Oscar Cluff scored five in a row after Purdue trailed 60-58. He finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

Buoyed by a partisan crowd, the Boilermakers rallied from the early 14-point deficit to earn the program’s 1,000th victory since the 1980-81 season, when coach Gene Keady first took over in West Lafayette.

NO. 6 DUKE 80, STANFORD 50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Duke beat Stanford in the Blue Devils’ first visit to Maples Pavilion.

Boozer shot 12 for 17 to follow up his 21-point, 13-rebound performance in Duke’s 71-56 win at California on Wednesday night. Late in the first half Saturday, he cut through the paint to make a two-handed slam putback of a miss by Maliq Brown.

Isaiah Evans scored 15 points and Patrick Ngongba II added 13 for the Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front of a standing-room only, sellout crowd at Maples Pavilion, where Duke fans represented in every section of the arena.

Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 18 points for Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC), which committed 18 turnovers leading to 22 points by Duke.

NO. 8 NEBRASKA 77, NORTHWESTERN 58

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Braden Frager and Pryce Sandfort each scored 20 points and Nebraska stayed unbeaten with a victory at Northwestern.

Sam Hoiberg had 12 points and seven rebounds to help the Cornhuskers (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) add another win to the best start in school history.

Nebraska led 34-29 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 41-32 minutes into the second half after Hoiberg capped a 7-0 spurt with a 3-pointer. The Wildcats (8-10, 0-7) got as close as 46-41 a few minutes later but the Cornhuskers answered with a 17-3 run to turn the game into a rout.

The Cornhuskers turned 11 Wildcat miscues into a dozen points as they retained at least a share of the conference lead.

Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli, who started the day as the nation’s second leading scorer, led the hosts with 22 points and 10 rebounds, but managed just seven points after the break.

NO. 9 GONZAGA 71, SEATTLE UNIVERSITY 50

SEATTLE (AP) — Mario Saint-Supery came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points and Gonzaga overcame the absence of its top two scorers to beat Seattle University for its 12th straight victory.

Jalen Warley added 14 points, and David Fogle had 13 for the Bulldogs (19-1, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Saint-Supery was 7 of 10 from the field, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brayden Maldonado led Seattle (13-7, 2-5) with 12 points. Houran Dan added 10.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike was out with ankle soreness after a rough play late in an 86-65 Thursday night victory at Washington State. He’s considered day-to-day. Fellow forward Braden Huff is out four to eight weeks with a knee injury sustained during practice this week.

In the Bulldogs’ 80-72 overtime victory over Seattle U. on Jan. 2, Ike and Huff combined for 52 points.

Up 49-42 with 8:18 to play. Gonzaga scored nine straight points, including back-to-back baskets by Fogle and Warley on second-chance opportunities, to make it 58-42. The Bulldogs had 14 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds

NO. 15 TEXAS TECH 84, NO. 11 BYU 71

LUBBUCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Tech rallied in the second half for a victory over BYU, ending the Cougars’ 13-game winning streak.

Christian Anderson scored 22 points and LeJuan Watts added 20 for the Red Raiders (14-4, 4-1 Big 12), who beat the Cougars for the fifth consecutive time after losing the first three meetings between the schools.

Robert Wright III had 28 points while leading scorer AJ Dybantsa was limited to 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting for BYU (16-2, 4-1). The Cougars had a 12-game Big 12 regular-season winning streak stopped, going back to an 84-66 loss at Cincinnati last February.

Texas Tech went on a 30-6 run over most of the final 10 minutes after Wright scored eight points during a 16-2 burst that put BYU up 61-52 with 9:26 remaining.

The Red Raiders pulled even at 63-all with three free throws from Jaylen Petty after he was fouled on a 3-pointer, and a three-point play from Toppin.

After Dybantsa scored to put the Cougars in front, Toppin gave Texas Tech the lead for good with a 3 from the top of the key. Watts then hit another 3, and stole a pass at the other end to set up Anderson from long range for a 72-65 lead.

Richie Saunders scored 18 points for BYU, while Dybantsa had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting after halftime.

NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 80, WASHINGTON 63

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 19 points and Michigan State beat Washington for its fourth straight victory.

The Spartans (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten) won in their first game at Washington since 1957.

Fears was 6 of 9 from the field and made 7 of 8 free throws in his fourth straight game with at least 15 points. He also had five assists.

Kur Teng added 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Zoom Diallo led Washington (10-8, 2-5) with 18 points, and Hannes Steinbach had 17 points and nine rebounds. The Huskies have lost four of five, three of them against teams ranked 12th or better.

CALIFORNIA 84, NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 78

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — John Camden scored 20 points and Dai Dai Ames and Justin Pippen each added 19 as California built a 20-point lead and held off North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (14-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) absorbed their second straight loss in the Bay Area; they fell 95-90 at Stanford on Wednesday.

Cal (14-5, 2-4) owned that 20-point lead early in the second half. A basket by Ames gave the Bears a 74-55 edge with 8:26 left before the Tar Heels rallied.

Carolina cut its deficit to 81-78 on a 3-pointer by Henri Veesaar with 19 seconds remaining but Pippen hit two foul shots with 10 seconds to go to just about clinch the decision.

Pippen had a game-high five assists. His father Scottie, a Basketball Hall of Famer, was part of the announced crowd of 8,077 at Haas Pavilion.

Cal had a decided advantage in 3-point shooting: The Bears went 14 for 26 from beyond the arc. The Heels were 9 for 27.

Freshman Caleb Wilson led Carolina with 17 points. Veesaar had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 21 GEORGIA 90, NO. 17 ARKANSAS 76

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 20 points, Blue Cain added 18, and Georgia jumped out to a quick double-digit lead then outlasted Arkansas’ second-half run to beat the Razorbacks.

Arkansas trailed 55-36 less than four minutes into the second half but went on a 20-3 run over a roughly five minute span to cut Georgia’s lead to 62-61. Arkansas tied the game at 68-all when Darius Acuff Jr., who led the Razorbacks with 20 points, made a 3-pointer with 6:43 remaining.

Georgia (15-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) responded with a 12-2 run to take an 80-70 lead. During that run, Georgia held Arkansas (13-5, 3-2) scoreless for almost four minutes.

Cain scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. It was the 16th time he’s been in double figures in 18 games this season.

Somto Cyril only scored six points but had a career high seven blocks with five rebounds for Georgia. With help from Cyril, Georgia scored 29 points off 17 Arkansas turnovers.

Kanon Catchings scored 14 points with five assists.

Billy Richmond III and Malique Ewin had 12 points each for Arkansas.

NO. 19 FLORIDA 98, NO. 10 VANDERBILT 94

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Florida beat Vanderbilt.

Chinyelu was 5 for 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line in the second half as Florida (13-5, 4-1 SEC) overcame a one-point halftime deficit with a 54-49 scoring edge in the second half. Xaivian Lee had 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Tyler Tanner scored 20 points and Duke Miles added 15 before fouling out late in the second for Vanderbilt (16-2, 3-2), which lost its second straight game after opening the season with 16 consecutive wins. The Commodores lost 80-64 at Texas on Wednesday.

The Gators dominated the Commodores on the boards, finishing with a 40-26 rebounding edge, including 13-6 on the offensive end. The teams’ shooting was close as Florida shot 52% (32 of 61) from the field and Vanderbilt was 51% (33 of 65) from the floor.

NO. 13 ILLINOIS 77, MINNESOTA 67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Zvonimir Ivisic scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds off the bench and Keaton Wagler had 17 points to lead Illinois to a victory over Minnesota.

David Mirkovic had 12 points, all in the second half, and Tomislav Ivisic scored 10 for the Illini (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who won their seventh straight.

It was the 10th consecutive game that Wagler scored in double figures. He’s had at least 16 points in nine of those games.

Andrej Stojakovic scored seven points for Illinois, which gave him 1,000 for his career. He played at Stanford and California before joining the Illini this year.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Gophers (10-8, 3-4), who have lost three straight after a five-game winning streak.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA 72, SMU 68

DALLAS (AP) — Malik Thomas had a game-high 23 points and a career-best 11 rebounds and Thijs De Ridder added 17 points, including seven of Virginia’s eight points in the final 2½ minutes, as the Cavaliers hung on to beat SMU in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Virginia (16-2, 5-1 ACC) has won five consecutive games. SMU (13-5, 2-3 ACC) lost for the first time in 12 games at Moody Coliseum this season.

De Ridder’s two free throws with 1:07 left gave Virginia a 70-68 lead. After the Cavs’ Dallin Hall missed a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with 14 seconds left, De Ridder grabbed the rebound and was fouled. De Ridder hit two more foul shots, putting Virginia ahead 72-68.

SMU’s Boopie Miller missed a right-corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and De Ridder grabbed the rebound.

Jarin Pierre Jr. scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs. B.J. Edwards added 13 and Miller, the team’s leading scorer averaging 20.8 per game, scored a season-low 12.

NO. 18 ALABAMA 83, OKLAHOMA 81

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Labaron Philon scored 23 points, Aiden Sherrell added 21 and Alabama beat Oklahoma.

Oklahoma inbounded the ball with 4.1 seconds left and went for the win, but Nijel Pack missed a long 3-pointer and the Sooners couldn’t get a shot off after corralling the offensive rebound.

Alabama (13-5, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) won despite making only 15 of 26 free throws.

Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points and Derrion Reid added 16 for Oklahoma (11-7, 1-3). The Sooners, who sought their first win over a ranked team this season, dropped their fourth straight. They were coming off a 96-79 home loss to No. 19 Florida on Tuesday and needed a quality win to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

NO. 20 LOUISVILLE 100, PITTSBURGH 59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ryan Conwell hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and all five Louisville starters scored in double figures as the Cardinals routed Pittsburgh.

J’Vonne Hadley scored 17 points, Sanadra Fru and Adrian Wooley each added 12 and Isaac McKneeley had 11 as Louisville (13-5, 2-4 ACC) shot 63.2% (36 of 57) from the field and 51.7% (15 of 29) from 3-point range. The Cardinals also held a 35-23 rebounding edge.

Louisville (13-5, 2-4 ACC) scored the first 13 points on its way to a 53-22 halftime lead. McKneely made three 3-pointers in the Cardinals’ game-opening run. Louisville outscored Pitt 18-1 later in the first half to extend its lead to 39-8.

Louisville won for just the second time in five games and bounced back after losing 79-70 to No. 16 Virginia on Tuesday. The Cardinals shot a season-worst 35.8% overall and 26.3% on 3-pointers.

Brandin Cummings scored 11 points off the bench for Pitt (8-10, 1-4), which has lost four of its last five games. The Panthers shot 38.2% (21 of 55).

NO. 22 CLEMSON 69, MIAMI (FL) 59

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Welling scored a season-high 18 points and Jestin Porter added 11 as Clemson won its ninth straight and remained perfect in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a victory over Miami.

The Tigers (16-3, 6-0 ACC) are one of two undefeated teams in league play after ending the Hurricanes’ (15-3, 4-1) 10-game win streak.

Clemson did it on defense, holding Miami to its lowest point total this season. The Tigers had a season-high 11 steals and held the Hurricanes’ Malik Reneau, who came in averaging 20.4 points, to just 11. Reneau played only 21 minutes before fouling out with 7:05 remaining.

Clemson came out ready for the early showdown, taking an 8-0 lead with two 3s from Welling. When Miami scratched back to 15-12, the Tigers and Welling took off on a 16-6 surge to open a 10-point lead.

GRAND CANYON 84, NO. 23 UTAH ST. 74

PHOENIX (AP) — Makaih Williams scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Brian Moore Jr. added 20 points and Grand Canyon knocked off Utah State.

The Antelopes (11-6, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) shot 51% from the floor and turned back Utah State’s late charge to set off a court storming with their third win in five all-time games against AP Top 25 opponents.

Grand Canyon’s Nana Owusu-Anane finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and 7-foot-2 center Dennis Evans blocked six shots while altering several others.

The Aggies (15-2, 6-2) got off to a shaky start and trailed for most of the game to see their eight-game winning streak end. Mason Falslev had 25 points to lead Utah State, which shot 36% from the floor and 7 of 28 from 3.

KENTUCKY 80, NO. 24 TENNESSEE 78

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points, 18 in the second half, and Kentucky rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to knock off Tennessee.

Trailing 80-78 with 2.6 seconds left, Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie went to the free throw line for one shot. He intentionally missed, and teammate Jaylen Carey got the rebound in a scrum. His attempt to tie the game at the buzzer was stuffed by several Wildcats players.

After the buzzer, pushing and shoving in front of the Tennessee bench ensued. Players from both teams were quickly separated.

BUTLER 77, NO. 25 SETON HALL 66

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Finley Bizjack scored 25 points and Butler snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Seton Hall.

Bizjack was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the line.

Azavier Robinson added 14 points and Michael Ajayi scored 13, the 17th time this season he has scored in double figures for Butler (11-7, 2-5 Big East).

AJ Staton-McCray led Seton Hall (14-4, 4-3) with 17 points. Mike Williams and freshman Najai Hines chipped in with 11 points each. Hines also pulled down 16 rebounds.

The Pirates closed to 63-57 with 4:02 to play, but Ajayi and Drayton Jones, who scored 11 points, each scored two from the free throw line to put the Bulldogs up 67-57.

