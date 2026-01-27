No. 25 St. John’s hosts Butler after Bizjack’s 28-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-5, 8-1 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-5, 8-1 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on No. 25 St. John’s after Finley Bizjack scored 28 points in Butler’s 87-76 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm have gone 9-2 at home. St. John’s averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in Big East play. Butler averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

St. John’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Butler allows. Butler scores 10.9 more points per game (83.6) than St. John’s allows to opponents (72.7).

The Red Storm and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oziyah Sellers averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Michael Ajayi is averaging 16.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Bizjack is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.