No. 22 Princeton women beat Dartmouth 69-41

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ashley Chea scored 16 points, Fadima Tall added 15 and Skye Belker chipped in with 14, and No. 22 Princeton jumped out early to cruise past Dartmouth 69-41 on Saturday for the Tigers’ 13th straight win.

Chea shot 5 of 13 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers. Tall and Belker combined for 12-of-25 shooting. Emily Eadie grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points, three assists and two blocks for Princeton (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League).

The Tigers shot 40% (27 of 68) from the floor and held Dartmouth to 27% (14 of 51) shooting while forcing 18 turnovers.

Reserves Nina Minicozzi and Debra Hill lead Dartmouth (9-7, 0-3) with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Olivia Austin grabbed 10 rebounds but missed her only field-goal attempt. The Big Green has lost five of their last six games.

Chea scored six points in the first quarter as the Tigers jumped out to a 13-5 advantage heading into the second quarter. Grace O’Sullivan hit a 3-pointer late in the half and the Tigers led 36-16 at the break.

Princeton entered with its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since March 2, 2020, when the Tigers were No. 21. That team finished 26-1 and ranked No. 22.

Dartmouth: At Pennsylvania on Monday

Princeton: Hosts Harvard on Monday.

