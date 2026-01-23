No. 19 Kansas visits Kansas State following Haggerty’s 34-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-9, 1-5 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-9, 1-5 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts No. 19 Kansas after PJ Haggerty scored 34 points in Kansas State’s 81-78 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 at home. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 19.1 assists per game led by Haggerty averaging 4.5.

The Jayhawks are 4-2 in conference matchups. Kansas is fifth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 6.2.

Kansas State scores 85.3 points, 17.7 more per game than the 67.6 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 77.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 80.2 Kansas State allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tre White is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 86.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

