No. 19 Florida visits Pack and Oklahoma

Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-5, 1-2 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-5, 1-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays No. 19 Florida after Nijel Pack scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 83-76 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners are 8-0 in home games. Oklahoma is seventh in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 3.1.

The Gators are 2-1 in SEC play. Florida averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Oklahoma makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Florida averages 12.3 more points per game (85.2) than Oklahoma gives up to opponents (72.9).

The Sooners and Gators square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is averaging 16.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Sooners. Kuol Atak is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rueben Chinyelu is averaging 10.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Gators. Thomas Haugh is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.