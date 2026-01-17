No. 15 Michigan State visits No. 11 Iowa following Vanslooten’s 22-point game

Michigan State Spartans (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Michigan State visits No. 11 Iowa after Grace Vanslooten scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 73-71 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are 9-0 in home games. Iowa ranks fifth in college basketball with 20.7 assists per game led by Chazadi Wright averaging 3.6.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten scoring 87.6 points per game and is shooting 50.2%.

Iowa makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Michigan State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Spartans match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Stuelke is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Ava Heiden is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Vanslooten is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.