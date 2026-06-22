Fairfax Co. police seek public’s help in Annandale attempted abduction case

Fairfax County police have released a sketch of a man they say tried to abduct one woman and exposed himself to another Sunday in Annandale, Virginia.

Fairfax County police have released a sketch of a man they say tried to abduct one woman and exposed himself to another Sunday in Annandale, Virginia.

Detectives Release Composite Sketch from Attempted Abduction — Full story here ➡️ https://t.co/VekPJtMDnM pic.twitter.com/ZCgoOshGsZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 22, 2026



Police arrived at Wakefield Park at around 1:40 p.m. to investigate a report that a man had exposed himself to a woman.

Around 40 minutes later, another caller at the park on 8100 Braddock Road said a man tried to grab her off her bike and drag her into the woods.

That woman told police she was riding on a trail when a man stepped in front of her, causing her to swerve and dismount. When the man tried to grab her, she was able to push him away and run.

The woman received minor injuries and was treated by medics at the scene, police said.

Officers looked for the park but were not able to locate the suspect.

Fairfax police believe the same man was responsible for both incidents.

They initially described the suspect as a clean-shaven man in his 20s or 30s, but a news release with the composite sketch said he is approximately 30 to 40 years old.

He is about 5’6″ or 5’7″ tall with a medium build and medium complexion, police said. On Sunday, he was wearing a white T-shirt with a design on the back, dark pants and a black baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the case to call 911 or their Crime Solvers line at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at Crime Solvers online.

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