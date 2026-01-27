No. 14 Baylor women hold off Houston 82-66 for 8th straight win

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 25 points, Bella Fontleroy added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds,…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 25 points, Bella Fontleroy added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 14 Baylor held off Houston’s late surge for an 82-66 victory on Tuesday night for the Bears’ eighth straight win.

Houston had trailed by double digits since midway through the second quarter but used a 14-6 run to cut the deficit to 71-64 with 5:17 remaining. Baylor scored the next 11 points to seal it.

Littlepage-Buggs shot 10 of 11 from the floor, 5 of 6 for the line and grabbed eight rebounds. Fontleroy made three of the Bears’ six 3-pointers. Taliah Scott added 14 points and Kyla Abraham scored 10 for Baylor (19-3, 8-1 Big 12).

Kyndall Hunter Amirah and Abdur-Rahim Houston scored 17 points apiece for Houston (6-14, 0-9). Briana Peguero chipped in with 14 points and had seven assists.

UTAH 71, NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 64

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — LA Sneed scored 15 points, Reese Ross had a double-double, and Utah never trailed in a victory over West Virginia.

Sneed made three of the Utes’ 10 3-pointers. Ross scored 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists. Lani White added 14 points and Chyra Evans scored 12 for Utah (15-6, 6-3 Big 12).

Jordan Harrison scored 18 points and had eight assists to lead West Virginia (17-5, 7-3), which ended a three-game win streak. Gia Cooke added 11 points and Carter McCray scored 10.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.