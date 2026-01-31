Muntu scores 26 as Tennessee Tech beats Little Rock 87-77

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Muntu’s 26 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Little Rock 87-77 on Saturday. Muntu shot 8…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Muntu’s 26 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Little Rock 87-77 on Saturday.

Muntu shot 8 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (8-14, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Mekhi Cameron scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. JaJuan Nicholls shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Trojans (9-13, 6-5) were led by Braxton Bayless, who recorded 24 points and five steals. Truman Claytor IV added 16 points and three steals for Little Rock. Johnathan Lawson also had 12 points and four assists.

The Golden Eagles led 40-35 at the half, then built a double-digit lead with an 11-0 run early in the second half. The Trojans never got closer than five from that point on.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.