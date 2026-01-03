Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scores 22 to help Jacksonville State hold off Delaware 67-64

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil's 22 points to help Jacksonville State hold off Delaware 67-64 on Friday night.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil’s 22 points to help Jacksonville State hold off Delaware 67-64 on Friday night.

El Moutaouakkil also had five rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-6, 2-0 Conference USA). Anthony Bryant added 12 points and six rebounds. Jacoby Hill totaled eight points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-9, 0-2) were led by Christian Bliss, who recorded 27 points, six assists and two steals. Tyler Houser added 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Justyn Fernandez finished with 15 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Jacksonville State went into the half ahead of Delaware 36-31. El Moutaouakkil put up 10 points in the half. Jacksonville State took the lead for good with 2:50 left in the second half on a free throw from Hill to make it a 59-58 game.

