Montana State faces Idaho State following Harris’ 23-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (13-4, 6-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (13-4, 6-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Idaho State after Addison Harris scored 23 points in Montana State’s 71-57 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals have gone 4-2 at home. Idaho State is third in the Big Sky with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Piper Carlson averaging 3.1.

The Bobcats are 6-0 in Big Sky play. Montana State is second in the Big Sky scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Idaho State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Idaho State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Maeva Gauffrenet is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamison Philip is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals for the Bobcats. Taylee Chirrick is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 14.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

