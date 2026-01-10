Mississippi State takes on Kentucky after Hubbard’s 30-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Kentucky after Josh Hubbard scored 30 points in Mississippi State’s 72-53 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 in home games. Kentucky ranks ninth in the SEC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Kentucky makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Mississippi State averages 11.3 more points per game (80.8) than Kentucky gives up to opponents (69.5).

The Wildcats and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Otega Oweh is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

Quincy Ballard is averaging 6.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Hubbard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.