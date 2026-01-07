Mighty posts double-double as Mercer downs Citadel 101-63

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Armani Mighty had 18 points in Mercer’s 101-63 victory against Citadel on Wednesday. Mighty also contributed…

Mighty also contributed 11 rebounds for the Bears (9-7, 1-2 Southern Conference). Quinton Perkins II went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Baraka Okojie had 14 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

The Bulldogs (3-13, 0-3) were led in scoring by Logan Applegate, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Christian Moore added 12 points for Citadel. Dante Kearse also had 10 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Bulldogs.

Mercer took the lead with 19:38 left in the first half and did not trail again. Perkins led with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 54-31 at the break. Mercer pulled away with an 18-1 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 35 points. They outscored Citadel by 15 points in the final half, as Mighty led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

