McNair and Boston University host Army

Army Black Knights (7-9, 1-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Army after Michael McNair scored 29 points in Boston University’s 83-67 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Terriers are 3-3 on their home court. Boston University is fourth in the Patriot League with 14.6 assists per game led by Chance Gladden averaging 3.9.

The Black Knights have gone 1-2 against Patriot League opponents. Army is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Boston University makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Army averages 74.8 points per game, equal to what Boston University allows to opponents.

The Terriers and Black Knights meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNair is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

