Markhi Strickland has 15 as North Dakota State defeats Oral Roberts 79-77 in double OT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Markhi Strickland had 15 points in North Dakota State’s 79-77 double overtime victory over Oral Roberts…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Markhi Strickland had 15 points in North Dakota State’s 79-77 double overtime victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Strickland also contributed five rebounds for the Bison (12-5, 2-0 Summit League). Trevian Carson added 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and eight rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas finished with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams led the way for the Golden Eagles (5-12, 0-2) with 19 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Connor Dow added 15 points and two steals for Oral Roberts. Ofri Naveh also put up 14 points.

A foul sent Wheeler-Thomas to the line with seven seconds to play, where he sank one of the shots to send the game to overtime. Jack Turner tipped in a shot for Oral Roberts to send the game to a second overtime. Noah Feddersen tipped in a shot for North Dakota state with one second to play for the win for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.