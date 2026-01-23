Lipscomb faces FGCU following overtime win

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-12, 2-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-7, 6-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-12, 2-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-7, 6-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts FGCU following Lipscomb’s 79-74 overtime win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons have gone 10-0 in home games. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 5.5.

The Eagles are 2-5 against conference opponents. FGCU is fifth in the ASUN with 15.3 assists per game led by Rahmir Barno averaging 5.3.

Lipscomb averages 81.5 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 79.6 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Eagles meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asman is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bisons. Charlie Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games.

Rory Stewart is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.2 points. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

