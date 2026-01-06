La Salle visits Harris and George Mason

La Salle Explorers (10-4, 3-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (8-6, 3-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (10-4, 3-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (8-6, 3-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces La Salle after Kennedy Harris scored 21 points in George Mason’s 68-58 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Patriots have gone 6-2 in home games. George Mason has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Explorers are 3-0 in A-10 play. La Salle scores 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

George Mason averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Patriots. Harris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Explorers: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.