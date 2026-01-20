Kiewiet, Lafayette Leopards to host Adler and the Boston University Terriers

Boston University Terriers (5-12, 1-5 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-10, 3-3 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (5-12, 1-5 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-10, 3-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Lafayette in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Leopards have gone 2-3 at home. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddison Krug averaging 5.1.

The Terriers have gone 1-5 against Patriot opponents. Boston University has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lafayette’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Boston University allows. Boston University averages 57.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 65.3 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

The Leopards and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haylie Adamski is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.2 points. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 19 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ines Monteagudo Pardo averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Anete Adler is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Terriers: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

