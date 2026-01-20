Johnson, Knox lead balanced South Carolina past Oklahoma 85-76

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 20 points and Kobe Knox scored 18 points and South Carolina beat Oklahoma…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 20 points and Kobe Knox scored 18 points and South Carolina beat Oklahoma 85-76 on Tuesday night and ended its three-game losing streak.

Johnson made 13 of 15 from the foul line and Knox went 7 of 11 from the floor. Elijah Strong scored 17 points, Miles Stute 10 and Mike Sharavjamts 10 for South Carolina (11-8, 2-4), which saw all five starters reach double figures in scoring.

Xzayvier Brown scored 22 points, Tae Davis scored 20 points and Derrion Reed 13 for Oklahoma (11-8, 1-5), which has dropped five straight.

The Gamecocks built an 11-0 lead and never trailed. Stute made a pair of foul shots with 7:26 before halftime and the Gamecocks doubled-up Oklahoma 28-14.

Oklahoma recovered and proceeded to outscore South Carolina 22-11 for the rest of the half to get within 39-36 at intermission. Mohamed Wague made 1 of 2 foul shots 59 seconds in to get Oklahoma within 51-47 but the Sooners never got closer.

Up Next

The Sooners will travel from one Columbia to another when they face Missouri on Saturday.

South Carolina travels to play Texas A&M on Saturday.

