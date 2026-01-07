Johnson and San Diego host Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-12, 0-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (6-10, 1-3 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (5-12, 0-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (6-10, 1-3 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Pepperdine after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 21 points in San Diego’s 98-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Toreros have gone 5-4 at home. San Diego has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Waves are 0-4 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine allows 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

San Diego’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 70.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 78.1 San Diego allows to opponents.

The Toreros and Waves square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Toreros. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Styles Phipps is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

