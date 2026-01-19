Jackson’s 21 lead Le Moyne past LIU 83-77

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Shilo Jackson scored 21 points as Le Moyne beat LIU 83-77 on Monday. Jackson added seven…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Shilo Jackson scored 21 points as Le Moyne beat LIU 83-77 on Monday.

Jackson added seven rebounds for the Dolphins (9-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Trent Mosquera scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jakai Sanders shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Malachi Davis finished with 24 points for the Sharks (11-8, 5-1). LIU also got 20 points from Jamal Fuller. Greg Gordon also had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The loss snapped the Sharks’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

