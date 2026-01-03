Jackson State plays Alcorn State after Ruffin’s 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at Jackson State Tigers (1-12) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at Jackson State Tigers (1-12)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Alcorn State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points in Jackson State’s 115-64 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Tigers are 0-1 on their home court. Jackson State has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 0-11 in road games. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mike Jones averaging 1.5.

Jackson State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 15.5 percentage points lower than the 52.1% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (50.1%).

The Tigers and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Ruffin is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.5 points for the Braves. Jameel Morris is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.1 points.

