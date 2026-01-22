Jackson and Le Moyne host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (6-11, 1-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-10, 4-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (6-11, 1-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-10, 4-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Wagner after Shilo Jackson scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 83-77 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins have gone 4-2 at home. Le Moyne ranks second in the NEC with 14.5 assists per game led by Jakai Sanders averaging 3.9.

The Seahawks are 1-5 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks third in the NEC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Wagner averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Le Moyne gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zavier Fitch is averaging 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Nick Jones is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.