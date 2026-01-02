Idaho State faces Portland State, aims for 4th straight road win

Idaho State Bengals (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-8, 1-0 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-8, 1-0 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Portland State trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Vikings are 4-3 on their home court. Portland State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ajae Yoakum averaging 2.5.

The Bengals have gone 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland State makes 38.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Idaho State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Bengals meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yoakum is averaging 7.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 10.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

