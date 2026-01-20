Hubbard, Mississippi State Bulldogs to visit Agee, Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-8, 2-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-8, 2-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on Texas A&M in SEC action Wednesday.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. Texas A&M is third in the SEC scoring 91.9 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Mississippi State averages 79.4 points per game, 1.8 more than the 77.6 Texas A&M gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is averaging 13.6 points for the Aggies. Rashaun Agee is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 22.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 90.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

