Hubbard and the Abilene Christian Wildcats take on conference foe Tarleton State

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-9, 2-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-9, 2-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Tarleton State and Abilene Christian face off on Monday.

The Texans have gone 8-2 at home. Tarleton State scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-4 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tarleton State is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 71.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 74.4 Tarleton State gives up.

The Texans and Wildcats meet Monday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dior Johnson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 56.4% from beyond the arc. Camron McDowell is shooting 51.7% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Rich Smith is averaging 13.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

