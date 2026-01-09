Houston Christian faces SFA, aims to stop road slide

Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 2-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (10-5, 4-2 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 2-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (10-5, 4-2 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian travels to SFA looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Ladyjacks have gone 7-1 at home. SFA leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Aziyah Farrier leads the Ladyjacks with 7.5 rebounds.

The Huskies are 2-4 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian averages 20.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

SFA scores 75.7 points, 6.8 more per game than the 68.9 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SFA allows.

The Ladyjacks and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Kaylinn Kemp is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 13.1 points and two steals for the Huskies. Grace Booth is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

