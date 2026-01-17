High Point defeats South Carolina Upstate 89-69

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as High Point beat South Carolina…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as High Point beat South Carolina Upstate 89-69 on Saturday night.

Anderson also contributed three steals for the Panthers (17-4, 5-1 Big South Conference). Rob Martin scored 18 points, going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Chase Johnston finished with 15 points.

Learic Davis finished with 17 points for the Spartans (9-11, 1-4). Carmelo Adkins added 15 points for South Carolina Upstate. Mason Bendinger finished with 11 points.

