Henderson’s 19 lead Portland State past Northern Colorado 76-73

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson had 19 points in Portland State’s 76-73 win against Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Henderson also contributed seven assists for the Vikings (10-5, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). Terri Miller Jr. added 18 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Tre-Vaughn Minott shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Bears (11-7, 1-4) were led in scoring by Quinn Denker, who finished with 18 points, six assists and two steals. Brock Wisne added 16 points for Northern Colorado. Ring Nyeri also put up 12 points.

