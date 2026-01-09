Hawaii visits Hernandez and UC Irvine

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-8, 0-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (14-2, 5-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-8, 0-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (14-2, 5-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts Hawaii after Hunter Hernandez scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 78-59 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Anteaters are 7-0 on their home court. UC Irvine is second in the Big West in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Jada Wynn leads the Anteaters with 8.1 boards.

The Rainbow Wahine are 0-4 against conference opponents. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Neverson averaging 1.7.

UC Irvine makes 40.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Hawaii has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 34.8% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Rainbow Wahine meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is scoring 19.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Anteaters. Wynn is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games.

Imani Perez is averaging 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

