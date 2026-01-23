Hannah Hidalgo dominating on both ends of the court for Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo loves to watch film. The Notre Dame two-time All-American not only studies it to see how teams could…

Hannah Hidalgo loves to watch film.

The Notre Dame two-time All-American not only studies it to see how teams could potentially try to guard her, but also to find tendencies for opposing players so she can get steals.

It has paid off, as the star guard leads the country with 5.5 steals per game while averaging 24.6 points — third in the nation.

“I watch and see how the point guard or ballhandler handles the ball,” Hidalgo said in a phone interview Friday. “If they are a great ballhandler, knowing how to time my steals correctly. I always try to strike fear into the ballhandler any time they see me guarding them.”

Hidalgo’s diligence has paid off. She took over the top spot in the Notre Dame record book, passing Irish great Skylar Diggins as the program’s career steals leader on Thursday night in a comeback win over Miami. She has 388 in her career, seven more than Diggins. Hidalgo moved into 50th all-time in NCAA Division I history.

“She has an innate ability, she loves defending,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “She’s always been like that. She’d rather get steals first more than anything. I think it’s a gift. She’s so instinctive, she’s so fast. She has quick hands and feet. She’s aggressive and feisty. Now that she’s older, she’s got the IQ part of learning players’ habits.”

Hidalgo is one of the best two-way guards in the country, able to impact the game on both ends of the court.

She became the fastest player in Fighting Irish history to reach 2,000 points when she had 27 points in the victory Thursday. She only needed 86 games to do it — blowing past the previous best mark of 109 contests set by Beth Morgan. She also broke the ACC record by three games, passing Ta’Niya Latson (Florida State) and Barbara Kennedy (Clemson).

“She’s been so pivotal in our success the last couple years,” Ivey said. “She’s blossomed in college. To come on the stage as a freshman and impact the game the way she has is pretty phenomenal. She’s consistently getting better every year.”

It’s not just the scoring, as Hidalgo also is an excellent passer and knows that she can help get good opportunities for her teammates.

“I know the impact I have for my team,” she said. “I think when it comes to taking over to the game, it’s not just scoring, but creating for other players. Do whatever my team needs me to do.”

It’s not just what she has done on the court for Notre Dame. Ivey has seen the junior guard improve her leadership this season.

“She’s being that vocal person for us, being that messenger,” Ivey said. “Being an extension of me on the court. She holds herself accountable. Being a leader, that’s what she really worked on.”

Hidalgo said that she has made a concerted effort to get to know her teammates better off the court.

“I think for me it was being more intentional to know players outside of basketball,” she said. “Being more intentional, checking in on players during the summer time. Go out and eat with them, take them out to games. Connecting with them off the court.”

