Green Bay visits Prather and Robert Morris

Green Bay Phoenix (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-8, 5-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2…

Green Bay Phoenix (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-8, 5-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Green Bay after Ryan Prather Jr. scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 88-76 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Colonials have gone 8-2 at home. Robert Morris averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Phoenix are 6-4 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Robert Morris is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 74.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 75.3 Robert Morris allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeSean Goode is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds for the Colonials. Prather is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Preston Ruedinger is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Phoenix. Marcus Hall is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.