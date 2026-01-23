Green Bay hosts Detroit Mercy after Jackson’s 21-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-15, 2-8 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (16-5, 11-0 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-15, 2-8 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (16-5, 11-0 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Green Bay after Makayla Jackson scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-68 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 9-0 at home. Green Bay is seventh in the Horizon in rebounding with 30.1 rebounds. Jenna Guyer leads the Phoenix with 5.8 boards.

The Titans are 2-8 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks ninth in the Horizon shooting 26.4% from 3-point range.

Green Bay is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Green Bay allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guyer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Meghan Schultz is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Titans. Jasmine Edwards is averaging 11.2 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

