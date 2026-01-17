Fox has 21, Yale takes down Cornell 102-68

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox scored 21 points as Yale beat Cornell 102-68 on Saturday. Fox shot 9…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox scored 21 points as Yale beat Cornell 102-68 on Saturday.

Fox shot 9 of 11, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (13-3, 2-1 Ivy League). Nick Townsend scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Isaac Celiscar shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Big Red (7-9, 0-3) were led in scoring by Cooper Noard, who finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

