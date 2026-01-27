Fordham faces VCU for conference matchup

Fordham Rams (9-11, 1-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (7-14, 3-6 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Katarina…

Fordham Rams (9-11, 1-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (7-14, 3-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katarina Knezevic and VCU host Alexis Black and Fordham in A-10 play.

The VCU Rams have gone 6-2 in home games. VCU has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fordham Rams are 1-8 against conference opponents. Fordham ranks ninth in the A-10 giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

VCU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Fordham allows. Fordham’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than VCU has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knezevic is averaging 9.5 points for the VCU Rams. Makennah White is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 7.6 points for the Fordham Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

