Florida visits Oklahoma after Pack’s 24-point game

Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-5, 1-2 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma…

Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-5, 1-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays Florida after Nijel Pack scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 83-76 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners are 8-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Gators have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Florida is fifth in the SEC giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Oklahoma scores 84.4 points, 13.5 more per game than the 70.9 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Gators match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is averaging 16.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Rueben Chinyelu is averaging 10.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Gators. Thomas Haugh is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

